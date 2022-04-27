Murder-for-hire plot revealed in first day of solicitation capital murder trial

An Austin woman is on trial this week in San Antonio on a solicitation capital murder charge. She’s accused of trying to hire an undercover cop to kill her boyfriend’s sister in 2017.

Angelica Navarro-DePaz’s trial began Tuesday in the 437th criminal district court.

In opening statements, the prosecution detailed their case and said they had the defendant on video and audio recordings making a deal with an undercover cop.

“They snatch her, slit her throat, shoot her, do whatever, those are the words Angelica Navarro-DePaz used,” prosecutor Nicole Phillips said.

Phillips told the jury that Navarro-DePaz agreed to pay $1,700 and some cocaine to have her boyfriend’s sister, Anayeli Mendoza Flores, killed.

“You can hear on the audio recording, you can hear her counting out the bills,” Phillips said.

After that exchange in Aug. 2017 in the South Park Mall parking lot, Navarro-DePaz was arrested.

In their opening statement, the defense painted a different story saying there is more to the story and alleged that Mendoza Flores was involved with human trafficking.

Navarro-DePaz is expected to testify during her trial.

If she is found guilty, she is facing five to 99 years or life in prison.

