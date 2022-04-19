Settlement reached in wrongful death lawsuit of Antronie Scott, killed by SAPD officer

SAN ANTONIO – The family of Antronie Scott, who was killed by a San Antonio police officer, has agreed to a settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit filed against the city, according to federal court records.

Terms of the settlement were not made public in the court document filed on Monday, but the filing indicated that the settlement is conditioned upon the approval of the San Antonio City Council.

Scott, 36, was unarmed when he was fatally shot by Officer John Lee on Feb. 4, 2016, at the Wood Hollow Apartments on Isom Road on the city’s North Side.

Lee was called to assist officers in arresting Scott on outstanding drug warrants. The officer said he thought Scott was holding a gun when he opened fire on him, but it turned out to be a cell phone.

Police Chief William McManus initially moved to suspend Lee indefinitely, but later reversed course and only ordered that Lee undergo additional training.

Lee, who was never criminally charged in connection with Scott’s death, left the department in February 2020 and was found dead in his home later that year. His death was ruled an accident due to a toxic combination of prescription drugs along with a heard condition, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Despite Scott’s family’s wishes, Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales refused to reopen the case into his death in 2020.

The wrongful death lawsuit filed by Scott’s family was set to go to trial on Thursday.

Read the court document below:

