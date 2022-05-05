Celebrate National Nurses Week with freebies, deals

SAN ANTONIO – Many people may not truly appreciate the work that nurses do, until they need one. May 6-12 is National Nurses Week — a time to thank these crucial healthcare workers.
There are many businesses and restaurants offering deals and freebies in appreciation.
Check out some of the Nurses Week offers:
- Evo Entertainment is offering nurses free movies in May. Nurses must show a valid ID. Some studio restrictions apply and the offer is limited to one ticket per ID, per day.
- Great American Cookies is offering nurses, a free Original Chocolate Chip Cookie with any purchase May 2 through May 6. Nurses must show valid ID and offer is good for in-store purchases only.
- Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is offering nurses 15% off their entire bill now through May 6.
- Outback gives nurses, doctors, and medical staff (along with military members, veterans and first responders) 10% off their check every day with a valid medical, state or federal service ID.
- Potbelly is recognizing nurses with a free cookie or regular-sized soft drink when they order any entrée all week from May 6 through May 12.
- Marble Slab Creamery is offering a buy one, get one free small ice cream. Nurses must show valid ID and the offer is good for in-store purchases only.
- Scooter’s Coffee is giving nurses and healthcare workers a free drink of any size on May 6.
- Texas de Brazil offers a 15% heroes discount to nurses, EMS, military members/veterans, law enforcement, firefighters and teachers every day except holidays.