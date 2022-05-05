76º

‘I needed help’: San Antonio nonprofit helps people suffering from substance abuse

Former addict talks about the good being done at Lifetime Recovery

Patty Santos, Reporter

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio nonprofit Lifetime Recovery has been helping families facing substance abuse for six decades.

John Welsh walked into what was formerly known as The Ark, now called Lifetime Recovery, in May 2006.

“Thank God, I knew this existed. I needed help,” he said.

Welsh was a financial supporter of the rehab facility before being a client. In the years after his recovery, he returned to take on the job of Chief Operating Officer and is now helping to bring in funds to continue the nonprofit’s mission.

Lifetime Recovery recently secured the renewal of a $1.3 million contract with Bexar county to provide services through the county’s Jail Diversion Program.

“There’s a large population of people in and out of custody in the Bexar County Jail. Really the root cause of their issue is they’re not criminals. They’re people that need help with substance abuse or alcohol, so that’s where that partnership began,” Welsh explained.

Lifetime Recovery does not turn anyone away. It is funded through contributions from the community and businesses and has raised $9 million to expand and update its facility to help even more people in the years to come.

