SAFD investigating if fireworks led to blaze at Northwest Side apartment complex

San Antonio firefighters are investigating if a fire at a Northwest Side apartment complex started due to fireworks on Wednesday night.

Firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. to the Aspire Apartments in the 1800 block of Bandera Road, not far from Hillcrest Drive.

Joe Arrington, a public information officer of SAFD, said first responders arrived to find heavy flames in one unit.

Two of the units had serious damage, and two had moderate damage, he said. All the residents in the building were displaced.

There were reports of kids setting off fireworks in the parking lot, and SAFD is investigating if that led to the fire, Arrington said.

No residents were injured but a firefighter injured his knee and was treated by EMS.

