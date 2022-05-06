Learn how to ‘Stop the Bleed’ in trauma-related emergencies

SAN ANTONIO – Although they are never expected, emergencies happen and can take on a life of their own if not managed swiftly.

Trauma-related emergencies can arise at the scene of a vehicle accident or even in your kitchen.

Wherever these moments occur, the chances of a bystander being there before medical personnel is extremely likely.

When the sudden onset of a physical injury requires immediate medical attention, what do you do?

University Health System reminds us to use the “ABCs of bleeding” to help prevent more blood loss until help arrives. ABC is an acronym that stands for Alert, Blood, Compress.

Stay alert and call 911, locate where the bleeding is coming from and compress the wound by adding pressure until help arrives.

Stop the Bleed kits also offer all the tools necessary to help someone in a life-threatening situation before the arrival of medical help. Keep in mind that you don’t have to be a medical professional to learn how to save someone’s life.

May 19th is Stop the Bleed Day, and University Health is offering training classes to anyone who would like to learn more about saving the life of someone in a trauma-related injury.

Visit University Health’s website here and search “National Stop the Bleed Day.”

