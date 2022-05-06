Texas Outdoor Family program offering free camping at Garner State Park for Seguin ISD families

Families of the Seguin ISD community are again encouraged to come out and camp at Garner State Park on May 20-22.

SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin Independent School District families participating in the Texas Outdoor Family program can camp for free at Garner State Park this month.

Pete Silvius, Seguin ISD director of whole child initiatives, said families who participate in the program will have the opportunity to camp for free at the popular Hill Country park from May 20-22.

The cost of the campsite, access to loaner camping gear like tents and cots, plus a host of fun-filled, camping-related activities will be covered, according to a press release.

“While families will be camping at their own site, they will have access to restrooms, hot showers, potable water and electricity at each site. This is a great chance for families to learn the basics of camping and give tent camping a try without having to purchase the most basic camping equipment,” said Silvius.

Lanterns, stoves and fuel, a coffee press, pots, fry pan and utensils will be loaned by the Texas Outdoor Family program in addition to the tents. Tents sleep six people each with two cots and four foam pads.

The Texas Outdoor Family program and Texas Parks & Wildlife Department have teamed up to bring this offer to Seguin ISD families.

“At Seguin ISD we have expanded outdoor recreational opportunities for our students, families, staff and the community at large. We are excited to build new relationships while participating in healthy outdoor recreation with our Seguin ISD family, friends and neighbors,” said Silvius.

Space is limited and all families who plan to participate need to register.

Garner State Park is located at 234 RR 1050 in Concan.

