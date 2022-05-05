Cool off this Mother’s Day at stunning swimming holes near San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The forecast is showing some near-record heat for Mother’s Day weekend, which means you might be looking for a place to take mom to cool off.
San Antonio and the surrounding areas, including parts of the Texas Hill Country, are full of places to take a dip when the weather is hot.
Here’s a list of places within driving distance of San Antonio where you can celebrate Mother’s Day weekend with a splash:
- Barton Springs is a spring-fed pool in Austin that spans three acres. The water is 68-70 degrees year-round and reservations are not required but its highly encouraged that you purchase entry tickets ahead of your visit. Entry passes can be purchased here. Barton Spring is located at 2131 William Barton Drive in Austin, roughly 90 minutes outside downtown San Antonio.
- Blanco State Park is a quick trip out of San Antonio, just an hour north of the city. Fishing and swimming are permitted but there is a daily entrance fee of $5 for adults. Day passes must be purchased in advance, according to the park’s website. Reserve them online or by calling (512) 389-8900. The park is located at 101 Park Road 23 in Blanco.
- Comal River is a popular spot for tubers with many tubing outfitters located around New Braunfels. There are many river access points in parks across New Braunfels. The water is 70-72 degrees year-round. New Braunfels is located roughly 35 minutes outside downtown San Antonio.
- Garner State Park is open and has many spots along the Frio River to swim. Passes can be purchased online or by calling (512) 389-8900. The park typically reaches capacity so online reservations are highly recommended. Entrance fees are $8 a day for anyone age 13 and older. The park is located at 234 RR 1050, roughly 95 minutes from downtown San Antonio.
- Guadalupe Canoe Livery is also known as the “$5 spot” because day passes are just $5 for adults. There are options for camping and you can also rent canoes, kayaks, rafts and tubes or just hang out in the river. Guadalupe Canoe Livery is located at 8195 Highway 281 North in Spring Branch, just a 40 minute drive outside downtown San Antonio.
- Guadalupe River State Park is also open for swimming and is located in Spring Branch at 3350 Park Road 31, about 40 minutes outside downtown San Antonio. Day passes are encouraged for guests wishing to visit the park and cost $7 for anyone age 13 and older. Passes can be purchased online or by calling (512) 389-8900.
- Krause Springs is approximately an hour-and-a-half drive from downtown San Antonio. Camping and swimming are allowed, but you will have to pay a fee of up to $9 for a day pass. The springs that feed the pools, according to the website, are 68 degrees year-round. Krause Springs is located at 424 Country Road 404 in Spicewood.
- McKinney Falls State Park is located at 5808 McKinney Falls Parkway in Austin, roughly 75 minutes from downtown San Antonio. The park is filled with waterfalls, great swimming spots and places for camping. Day passes and camping reservations are highly recommended for this park. Passes cost $6 for anyone age 13 or older. Make reservations online or call (512) 389-8900.
- San Marcos River is another great river for tubing, with many tubing outfitters to choose from. The river stays a constant 72 degrees year-round and is a popular spot for locals. San Marcos is roughly a one-hour drive from downtown San Antonio.
- Schumacher Crossing is located between Ingram and Hunt along Highway 39 and is about an hour-and-a-half drive from downtown San Antonio. It’s a popular spot for swimming along part of the Guadalupe River and is typically very clean because it’s not located near any major cities. Driving directions can be found on the Kerr County website.