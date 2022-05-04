Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at these San Antonio restaurants

SAN ANTONIO – Brunch is a popular way to celebrate Mother’s Day and restaurants all over San Antonio will be offering specials to mark the occasion.

Mother’s Day is always on the second Sunday in May. This year, Mother’s Day falls on May 8.

Here is a list of some of the San Antonio restaurants offering brunch options in honor of mothers everywhere:

You can also celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at the San Antonio Zoo on the outdoor Fiesta terrace. Each ticket comes with two complimentary mimosas for guests ages 21 and older. Spots are limited and admission to the zoo is required. The cost of tickets is separate from and does not include admission to the zoo.