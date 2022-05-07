86º

Charges against woman accused in 12-year-old boy’s death dropped, DA’s Office says

Derrick Coles in the Bexar County Jail faces 90-day mark without indictment

Tags: charges dropped, bexar county district attorney, Danilo Coles

SAN ANTONIO – Charges have been dropped against a San Antonio woman accused in a 12-year-old boy’s death, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Kapri Cheatom, 27, was not indicted within 90 days of her arrest, as stipulated by Texas law, but the DA’s office says those charges could be refiled.

Cheatom was released from jail on Wednesday, three months after Danilo Coles’ death.

Investigators say the boy was beaten, forced to do pushups and made to hold 50-pound boxes for hours.

At the time, Cheatom and the boy’s father, 32-year-old Derrick Coles, were charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

Coles is still being held in the Bexar County Jail, but he is also approaching the 90-day mark without an indictment.

