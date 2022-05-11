Video shows man singing karoke at San Antonio bar as car smashes through patio behind him

Oasis Lounge in San Antonio. Screenshot taken from Google Maps.

SAN ANTONIO – A car crashed into a Northside bar Friday and a local karaoke DJ managed to catch the incident on video.

The crash occurred just before midnight at Oasis Lounge, located at 502 Embassy Oaks.

Preliminary information provided by the San Antonio Police Department states that a 64-year-old man was at a stop in the parking lot and then accelerated his vehicle forward, which caused him to crash into a concrete barrier and metal fence.

The fence flew forward on impact and hit a bar patron before smashing through a glass window of the bar.

Karaoke DJ Ed Soul was recording a man singing “Hey Ya!” by Outkast when the crash occurred.

The singer was in the middle of the “shake it like a polaroid picture” portion of the chorus when he spun around to see the glass break. The man singing was not injured.

SAPD said one man was hit in the back by the fencing but did not sustain any major injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested for DWI and his car was impounded.

DJ Ed Soul posted the video on his Facebook page. You can watch the incident below: