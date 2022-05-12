San Antonio man found with pipe bomb filled with ball bearing, metal arrowheads, police say

A man who was found asleep in his car in a Northeast Side neighborhood had a pipe bomb filled with a ball bearing and metal arrowheads, according to San Antonio police.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that on Wednesday, a resident initially reported a suspicious person and vehicle that was parked in the middle of a neighborhood culdesac.

When officers arrived, they found the man, identified as 29-year-old Christopher Friedrich, in his car asleep with a possible pipe bomb in the front passenger’s seat, the affidavit states.

Investigators later found that the pipe contained powder, which was possibly gun powder, a ball bearing and metal arrowheads.

The pipe was capped on one end and had electrical tape and a fuse on the other end, investigators said.

“According to SAPD Bomb personnel the device is classified as an explosive device capable of causing significant harm to the operator and those in close proximity,” the affidavit states.

Residents posted about the incident on the Nextdoor app, saying he was caught in the Oak Ridge Village neighborhood, near Wetmore Road and Thousand Oaks Drive.

Police did not say why the man was in possession of the device, or if he had a motive. He also had a plastic pellet gun nearby, police said.

Friedrich gave a false name and birthdates and was later found to have an outstanding warrant for a family violence charge, the affidavit states.

He was charged with possession of an explosive weapon, failure to identify himself and parole violation, jail records show.

