Woman killed by suspected drunk driver was on morning walk in Northwest Side neighborhood

Driver was arrested on charge of intoxication manslaughter

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Priscilla Carraman, Producer

Valerie Gomez, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver as she walked on a sidewalk in her Northwest Side neighborhood, San Antonio police said.

It happened at about 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday in the 6200 block of Viva Max Drive.

The woman has been identified as Irma Lozano, 78.

Police said she was hit and killed when the driver of a gray Ford Edge veered across Oak Hill Road and then drove up onto the sidewalk. The driver then drove into a yard and hit a tree.

Lozano was out for a walk with her son and their dogs. She had stopped to talk to her friend and neighbor when it happened.

“We were talking face-to-face. I was, like, five feet or three feet away,” said Lily Delgado. “A car came and just picked her up in front of me.”

The car continued to drive through a yard until it hit a tree.

“She hit it so hard that it came out with a root,” Delgado said.

Lozano died at the scene.

That driver has been identified as a 59-year-old woman. Police have not yet released her name.

She was transported to the hospital by ambulance. SAPD said she is facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

Priscilla Carraman started her career at KSAT 12 in 2017 as a producer trainee for GMSA at 9. Since then she has worked on various shows, including KSAT's Weekend Nightbeat and most recently the News at 5. Priscilla enjoys speaking with people in the community and sharing stories of all kinds with viewers. She graduated from UTSA in 2015.

