Woman killed by suspected drunk driver was on morning walk in Northwest Side neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver as she walked on a sidewalk in her Northwest Side neighborhood, San Antonio police said.

It happened at about 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday in the 6200 block of Viva Max Drive.

The woman has been identified as Irma Lozano, 78.

Police said she was hit and killed when the driver of a gray Ford Edge veered across Oak Hill Road and then drove up onto the sidewalk. The driver then drove into a yard and hit a tree.

Lozano was out for a walk with her son and their dogs. She had stopped to talk to her friend and neighbor when it happened.

“We were talking face-to-face. I was, like, five feet or three feet away,” said Lily Delgado. “A car came and just picked her up in front of me.”

“She hit it so hard that it came out with a root,” Delgado said.

Lozano died at the scene.

That driver has been identified as a 59-year-old woman. Police have not yet released her name.

She was transported to the hospital by ambulance. SAPD said she is facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

