NW Side victimized overnight by trio of robbers, San Antonio police say

A trio of robbers preyed upon people on the city’s Northwest Side early Wednesday morning, stealing at least one man’s car, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A trio of robbers preyed upon people on the city’s Northwest Side early Wednesday morning, stealing at least one man’s car, according to San Antonio police.

All of the robberies were reported around 4 a.m. in and around the Medical Center area.

A preliminary police report shows a 28-year-old man called 911 just before 4 a.m. and told officers he had been approached by three men who he believed had guns.

He said he was sitting in his car in the 4100 block of Medical Drive when the men ordered him to give them “everything he had,” the report stated.

The victim told police he was able to speed away in his car without giving them anything.

A few minutes later, police received another call about a robbery in the 9900 block of IH 10 W, near Wurzbach Road.

The report says a 35-year-old man told officers he was using a drive-through ATM when a man walked up and pointed a gun at him.

The victim says at that time, a second man jumped into his passenger’s seat, then the two robbers drove away in his vehicle.

Ad

He said a third person drove off in the robbers’ car.

Around the same time, a third robbery was reported on IH 10 W. closer to DeZavala Road.

However, police did not release any details on that case.

They did say, though, that the robbery on Medical Drive and the one near IH 10 and Wurzach Road appeared to have been committed by the same group of criminals.

Police say they are still looking for those three men and still investigating the crimes.