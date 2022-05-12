75º

Local News

Loved ones want justice for 44-year-old mother killed in hit-and-run crash on West Side

Jessica Harper killed one day before Mother’s Day

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Tags: Hit-and-run, fatal crash, West Side, San Antonio, SAPD
Loved ones remember 44-year-old mother killed in hit-and-run crash on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – The afternoon before Mother’s Day, 44-year-old Jessica Harper lost her life a mile away from her home in a hit-and-run crash on the West Side.

The crash happened at the Culebra Road and Alamo Downs Parkway intersection on Saturday.

San Antonio police said a witness told them a gray Ford Focus was turning onto Culebra as a black GMC Yukon ran a red light and collided with the Focus.

Harper and her mother were in the Focus. She died at the hospital, and her mother suffered a broken shoulder.

Police said the driver of the Yukon took off on foot. Authorities searched on the ground and by air with their helicopter but have not caught the suspect.

“You took away somebody’s wife, somebody’s mother, somebody’s daughter -- her only daughter,” said Esther Carrasco, a long-time friend of Harper.

Carrasco said Harper was bringing her husband and two young teens food at the time of the crash.

“They went through their first Mother’s Day without her. You know her gifts are still in the back of the car,” Carrasco said. “She’s not going to be here for the sweet 16. She’s not going to be here for graduation.”

The family and Carrasco are hopeful an arrest will come sooner than later. They hope police will be able to track down the driver since the vehicle was left at the crash scene.

KSAT asked police if the car was stolen or if the rightful owner of the Yukon was a suspect, but all they could say is the person they were looking for was still at large.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

John Paul Barajas is a reporter at KSAT 12. Previously, he worked at KRGV 5 in the Rio Grande Valley. He has a degree from the University of Houston. In his free time, he likes to get a workout in, spend time on the water and check out good eats and drinks.

email

facebook

twitter