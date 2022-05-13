Man, woman arrested after forging prescriptions at Pleasanton pharmacy, police say

Adam Washington, 36, and Allenishavosa Johnson, 29, were arrested by Pleasanton police, according to authorities.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man and woman were booked into the Atascosa County Jail after they forged prescriptions from a doctor, according to police.

Adam Washington, 36, and Allenishavosa Johnson, 29, were caught by Pleasanton police on Tuesday, Chief Ronald Sanchez said in a news release.

The investigation started that morning when an employee at Center Pharmacy called the police and reported a fraudulent call.

An investigation found that someone pretended to be a doctor from Georgetown, a city north of Austin, and ordered prescriptions.

“Center Pharmacy employees were able to locate the actual doctor from Georgetown and he advised the Center pharmacy employees that he was receiving calls from all over the state of suspects using his identification to call in false prescriptions,” the release states.

Police told employees to call the police whenever the customer arrived to pick up the prescription.

At 5 p.m., Washington and Johnson arrived to pick up the order, and staff called authorities, Sanchez said.

They were taken into custody and charged with forging a prescription, police said. They could face federal charges, as Pleasanton police said they were going to contact the DEA.

Police added that this is the third similar incident involving the pharmacy, and in all of the cases, multiple people have been arrested.

