Stolen trailer recovered at site of Southeast Side gambling bust, Cibolo pastor says

CIBOLO, Texas – New pictures reveal more than just eight liners were found at a gambling bust at a home on the Southeast Side and a seized trailer was linked to a theft at a church in Cibolo.

The bust happened at East Southcross on Wednesday. San Antonio police officers say a stolen trailer was on the property.

Refuge Church Pastor Terrin Phillips said it was taken from his church in Cibolo. He said a church member got a call from an officer at the gambling bust.

“(The church member) actually noticed that trailer and asked him to run the tags on it, and sure enough, it came back to us. So he immediately called his dad, who is our sound guy at our church,” Phillips said.

The trailer was one of two that was stolen on April 25 from Woods Storage in Cibolo.

Cibolo police said SAPD found both trailers, one of which was abandoned on the road.

Due to an active investigation, San Antonio police aren’t releasing much information on the second trailer.

Phillips said both trailers are being returned, but the items inside are gone.

“Pretty devastating to see that everything that you have for Sunday worship -- your sounds, your lights, children’s stuff gone. But at the same time, it’s just stuff,” he said.

Phillips said the trailers also have damage to their locks and brackets. But he’s staying optimistic and says worship isn’t about the materialistic things in life.

“The last two weeks that we’ve had church have been awesome. We’ve had one speaker for a sound system, and it’s been amazing. Our people sing. It’s a sweet spirit about it.”