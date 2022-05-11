93º

Code inspection leads police to illegal gambling operation at Southeast Side home

Officers found 24 8-liner machines and narcotics inside home

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Tags: Southeast Side, Crime, SAPD, San Antonio
Police discovered an illegal gambling operation on the city's Southeast Side. (Tim Stewart, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A code inspection on a Southeast Side home Wednesday led to the discovery of an illegal gambling operation, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called to the 4700 block of E. Southcross around 9 a.m., according to Sgt. Washington Moscoso.

Police found more than a dozen people inside the home and two dozen 8-liner machines. Officers also found narcotics and stolen vehicles on the property, Moscoso said.

Several people were taken into custody, including some who were found with active arrest warrants, Moscoso said. However, he could provide a specific number of people arrested or the charges they would face.

The investigation remained ongoing Wednesday.

