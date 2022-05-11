San Antonio man arrested for allegedly robbing US Postal Service workers, feds say

SAN ANTONIO – A local man was arrested in connection with a series of U.S. Postal Service robberies in San Antonio and Austin, federal authorities said.

Tony Evans, also known as Tony Tre Von Evans or Tony Trevon Evan, 24, is accused of confronting mail carriers and demanding their keys on three separate occasions.

The robberies happened in San Antonio in July and August, and in Austin in April, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said he displayed a gun in two of those incidents.

He was arrested Monday and charged with robbery of mail, money, or property of the United States, the release states. His first court appearance was on Tuesday.

The case remains under investigation by the U.S.P.S.

