San Antonio woman stole mail, credit cards, checks in bank fraud scheme, feds say

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was sentenced Tuesday to 45 months in prison and ordered to pay $12,443 in restitution for her role in a bank fraud scheme.

According to court documents, Audrey Lynne Avila, 32, carried out a scheme from July 2017 through June 2018 to defraud banks by filling out change of address forms with the U.S. Postal Service and having other people’s mail delivered to mailing addresses she controlled.

Avila then used stolen credit cards and checks to buy items and deposit funds into her bank accounts, federal officials said.

She was arrested in June 2021 and pleaded guilty on Jan. 25 to one count of bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

Avila was the focus of a 2020 Defenders investigation into her scheme in Comal and northern Bexar counties.

