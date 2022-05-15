$3 million dollar mansion breaks record for top public sale of all time in Terrell Hills

TERRELL HILLS, Texas – A mansion just broke the record for the top public sale of all time in Terrell Hills.

The gated mansion at 701 Grandview Place was recently sold, after it was listed for around $3 million.

“Now the top public sale of all time in Terrell Hills, it was a true privilege to represent the seller of 701 Grandview Place,” said Realtor Jason Glast.

Texas is a non-disclosure state, which means specific sold prices on individual homes are not required to be disclosed.

Phyllis Browning, of the Phyllis Browning Company, had the listing and shared a video of the mansion with KSAT when the home went on the market in 2020.

The video shows the inside of the home as Browning provides some details about the home.

Atlee B. Ayres designed the approximately 8,369 square foot home in the early 1900s, according to Browning. The original owners had the home built as a wedding present for their daughter.

“It’s really a love story,” said Browning, who mentioned that the home was modeled after a Mississippi plantation.

The five-bedroom mansion sits on roughly 1.4 acres and features hundred-year-old oak trees throughout the property.

