H-E-B to hold job fair Wednesday for warehouse, manufacturing teams

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is holding a career fair on Wednesday for those looking to apply for its warehouse and manufacturing teams.

The fair will be between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on May 18, and interviews will be conducted on-site.

Anyone interested in learning more can apply online by texting “selector” for warehouse jobs or “join” for manufacturing jobs to 81931.

Interviews will be held at 5600 Business Park, Suite 509.

