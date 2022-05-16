73º

Ongoing dispute between neighbors may have led to shooting, police say

Victim shot in both arms, chest

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say an ongoing dispute between two men who live at the same East Side apartment complex may be what led to a shooting early Monday.

They say witnesses told them the victim, who is in his 30s, was shot the minute he answered a knock on his door around 3 a.m.

The victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds in his chest and both arms.

Police say he and a neighbor at the Oak Meadow Villa Apartments apparently had an ongoing dispute.

Witnesses identified the neighbor as the shooter.

Officers searched the area near the complex, located in the 2900 block of Rigsby Avenue, but did not find him.

Police initially said the victim’s wounds were life-threatening but later mentioned that he was stable.

Although there were other people inside the apartment with the victim, including children, on one else was hurt.

