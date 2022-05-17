TxDOT officials celebrate 20 years of ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign

The “Click it or Ticket” campaign was launched in 2002, and the goal was to increase safety on the road. Since it’s inception, TxDOT reports close to 7,000 lives were saved.

SAN ANTONIO – TxDOT officials are reporting a troubling increase in the number of crashes around the state. Last year 3,507 crashes were reported where people were not buckled up.

According to officials, that is a 14% increase from the following year. However, TxDOT and area law enforcement are reiterating a message they’ve shared for 20 years.

The “Click it or Ticket” campaign was launched in 2002, and the goal was to increase safety on the road. Since it’s inception, TxDOT reports close to 7,000 lives were saved.

Leaders behind the campaign were joined by members from the San Antonio Police Department and Bexar County Sheriff’s Office outside the Tobin Center, Tuesday morning.

They reminded drivers and passengers that wearing a seat belt lowers the risk of serious injuries and reduces the risk of dying by 45 percent.

Chief William McManus was also present, and he said 2021 was a dangerous year for people on the roads.

“Last year, 103 crashes in the motor vehicle crashes in the city of San Antonio that resulted in fatal or serious injuries due to the passenger or driver not wearing a seatbelt. We believe if they had been wearing their seat belt it would have been a different outcome,” McManus said.

McManus said that pickup drivers and their passengers are least likely to wear a seat belt, as well as people traveling at night.

However, he did mention that women were more likely to buckle up than men.

Law enforcement around the state will increase their seat belt laws from May 23, to June 5. According to TxDOT, if a driver or passenger is not buckled up, they face a $200 fine.