BKD: Dead mouse, rodent droppings earn Northwest Side bar low scores

SAN ANTONIO – A dead mouse, rodent droppings, and a filthy bathroom and kitchen resulted in a low score for a Northwest Side bar, and a pizza chain was ordered to undergo reinspection due to repeat violations.

Northwest Side - Highlander Bar and Grill

The Highlander Bar and Grill, located in the 5500 block of Fredericksburg Road, racked up numerous violations, which led to a low score of 70.

When an inspector stopped by on April 25, they found uncovered hard cheese in the cooler and other uncovered items that could lead to cross-contamination.

A “foul smell” was coming from the kitchen sink, and the men’s restroom had a strong urine smell.

The inspector found a dead mouse in a trap and rodent droppings in the kitchen.

In addition to needing a visit from a pest control expert, the bar needed a good cleaning because the inspector found a “heavy accumulation of grease” on the walls and a “black mold-like substance” on most of the walls in the bar and kitchen.

The bar was ordered to undergo a reinspection.

Southeast Side - Little Caesars

Over on the Southeast Side, the Little Caesars located in the 900 block of South W.W. White road came in with a score of 78. That’s the same score they got for their last inspection in September, and this time around, they had some repeated violations, which earned them a reinspection.

Inspectors found prepped pizzas at 61-degrees, 20 degrees warmer than required.

Both inspection reports also noted that employees needed to wash their hands better and keep the walls, floors, and ceiling panels cleaned.

Inspectors returned on May 10 for a reinspection and found all of the corrections had been made.

Perfect Scores

ANDREW’S HEAVENLY ICE -- 5251 TIMBERHILL

CAPPALLETTI’S -- 226 BITTERS RD W

FIRST WATCH RESTAURANT # 333 -- 830 LOOP 410 NW

KNOCK OUT BURGER AND TACOS -- 7708 MARBACH RD

MARCOS PIZZA -- 14510 MILITARY HY NW

MCDONALDS # 10675 -- 7663 GUILBEAU RD

Other Scores

RAISING CANE’S #516 -- 106 ST CLOUD RD (99)

CHICK-FIL-A -- 20831 US 281 (99)

JULIOS TAQUERIA -- 2031 BANDERA RD (98)

MAIN STREET PIZZA AND PASTA -- 1906 MAIN AV (98)

TACO CABANA #264 -- 11707 W FM 1604 (98)

JACK IN THE BOX #935 -- 7150 SAN PEDRO AV (97)

THE HAVEN SOUTHTOWN MEXICAN RESTAURANT -- 1032 PRESA ST (89)

SONIC #4276 -- 10885 CULEBRA RD (88)

FAMOUS WOK -- 6301 LOOP 410 NW (87)

LAS SABROSAS DE GUANAJUATO -- 6825 SAN PEDRO AVE (79)

