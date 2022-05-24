San Antonio residents in flood-prone areas worried ahead of several days of forecasted rain

SAN ANTONIO – While the San Antonio area needs the rain, it is not a welcome sign for people living in flood-prone areas, especially the Lazy Acres Mobile Home Park on the Southwest Side.

“You got to get on a canoe. Yeah, it’s horrible, so it’s a mess,” said Adrian Anzualda, a resident at the mobile home park.

The water erosion is clear on the road at Lazy Acres Mobile Home Park. People living there say when the rain starts, they’re ready to leave. Their concern is the water will rise into their mobile homes.

Anzualda has lived there for two years. He said the front of their mobile home park is the worst.

“The only problem I can say is up front because there’s nowhere the water goes. It just stays there. There’s no drainage running,” Anzualda said.

Last July, the area experienced significant flooding, forcing some people out of their homes.

“It’s going to happen again, you know. But I don’t know how much water we’re going to have this time,” Anzualda said.

Not far away, in the Cinco Lakes neighborhood, people welcome the rain after their power troubles from last September were fixed by CPS energy.

“It seemed like every time there was wind or the slightest amount of rain, the power goes,” Sierra Tessendorf said.

“Out for hours, not only for a few minutes,” Brigitte Nelson added.

Nelson and Tessendorf said they were a part of a community meeting with CPS Energy and are thankful even the slightest storms won’t lead to a neighborhood-wide blackout.

“Knock on wood -- no more power outage. Then, two weeks ago, we had a short flicker. Maybe a second or so, it was out. But since then, no. That’s good,” Nelson said.

KSAT 12 called and emailed the office of the District 4 councilwoman to see what resources they have to fix the flooding problems for Lazy Acres. We are still waiting to hear back. This story will be updated with their response.