Residents frustrated over reoccurring outages in far Southwest Side neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO – Neighbors in the Cinco Lakes subdivision on the far Southwest Side say they’re being left in reoccurring periods of darkness.

Just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday, CPS Energy announced all outages due to Tuesday’s storm were fixed. But hours later, people in the subdivision say they were still experiencing those stuttering outages.

Resident Jennifer Troha said she was without power for three hours Thursday. She is one of several people who shared experiences with power problems in the neighborhood that sits just outside of Loop 1604, south of Highway 90.

Troha said the outages have been an ongoing problem.

“I’ve been dealing with power surges and outages for months, at a minimum weekly, sometimes more. And the surges are a whole other story. Lights will flicker for hours, and you don’t technically lose power, but it’s gone, and then it’s back. And in the meantime, all my appliances are getting fried,” Troha said.

KSAT contacted CPS Energy to find out why the subdivision is still experiencing outages and is awaiting a response.