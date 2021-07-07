Mobile homes evacuated on San Antonio’s Southwest Side amid rising water levels

SAN ANTONIO – Water levels are now receding at a Southwest Side mobile home park where some residents evacuated their homes Tuesday afternoon.

Reports around 3:46 p.m. indicated that water levels were rising at the Lazy Acres Mobile Home Park located at 8611 New Laredo Highway.

Susana Herrera, a resident, was at work when her son called to tell her of the flooding and rising water levels.

“Everything was pretty much above my knee. It’s not the first time that this happened,” she said.

Herrera said she experienced flooding at her home about five years ago, where the water was up to her waist.

Herrera’s son was picked up from the home, and they were able to grab essential items.

Her family has considered moving, but she said she’s gotten used to the periodical flooding in the area.

