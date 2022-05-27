Harlandale ISD to end school year early following Uvalde elementary school shooting

SAN ANTONIO – In response to the tragic mass shooting of 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Harlandale ISD leaders have decided to end the school year earlier in June.

Gerardo Soto, Harlandale ISD superintendent, said the last day of school will be next Friday, June 3.

“We understand that many of you are concerned for your (children’s) safety and we want to reassure you that we continue to do absolutely everything to provide the highest amount of safety for our children and staff here at Harlandale ISD,” Soto said in a letter to parents.

Soto said staff members would also work to close out the year and plan for the next one. He said the district would review safety protocols like the crisis response training.

The district is ending the school year earlier to give students and staff members a chance to focus on their mental health.

“We believe this decision is in the best interest of our students and staff,” Soto wrote in the letter.

Soto said while some preplanned events and field trips would be rescheduled for later dates, some would also have to be canceled. Campuses will be updating their calendars, he said.

Parents are asked to contact their children’s schools for any questions or concerns.