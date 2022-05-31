San Antonio archbishop recalls meeting families alongside president, first lady

San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller opened up about a special Mass held on Sunday in Uvalde to remember the 21 victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller opened up about a special Mass held on Sunday in Uvalde to remember the 21 victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting.

Garcia-Siller said he was also invited to attend the meeting between families and President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

The archbishop said the families were able to speak with President Biden on a personal level and recalled a special moment between a father and the president.

“The father of the girl who passed away just went back to the president and first lady and said, ‘Could you see this video of my daughter?’ And they were very gracious, and they invited me to watch the video,” Garcia-Siller said. “So we watched, and the video had beautiful moments of the girl, and it was reflective of a setting we need to build up.”

The entire meeting lasted for about three to four hours. The archbishop said families sat at different tables.

Some families were so large they extended between two and three tables, but all were grateful for the compassion showed that day, the archbishop said.