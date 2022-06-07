78º

Funeral for 10-year-old victim of Uvalde massacre will take place Tuesday

Xavier Lopez will be laid to rest June 7

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

UVALDE, Texas – A funeral for 10-year-old Xavier James Lopez, one of the victims of the Uvalde elementary school massacre, will take place Tuesday.

Xavier’s funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. at Rushing Estes Knowles. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.

He loved playing baseball and was on a team called the Blue Jays, according to his obituary.

Xavier was part of a large family and is survived by his mother, father and a number of brothers and sisters.

