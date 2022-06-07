Improve your water smarts, make water safety a priority

SAN ANTONIO – When the sun continues to beam, the heat continues to swelter, which makes it very clear—summer is on the horizon.

No doubt, plans will be made, and whether you’re aiming for a grand adventure or just keeping it low-key, chances are you’ll want to dip into something a bit cooler during those hotter days.

It makes perfect sense to spend time near the water and indulge in fun activities like swimming or boating. Undoubtedly, we prepare ahead to ensure safety while planning to have fun in and around the water. From installing pool fencing to enrolling in swim classes, there are many approaches to creating your own water safety plan.

Outlined below are a few to help kick off your summer safety options.

1. Designate a water watcher

This is someone whose purpose is to watch swimmers, especially young swimmers, without any distractions during water activities. A water watcher understands how to spot swimmers in distress and can alert others to help and assist.

2. Check your life jacket

You already understand the benefits of wearing a life jacket, so make sure when you wear one, it doesn’t go past your ears or chin when you raise your hands straight above your head. If it does, it’s too big. Life jackets are not meant to grow into.

3. CPR is a lifesaver

According to the American Red Cross, accidental drowning claims the lives of 10 people each day and two are typically under the age of 14. Tragically, many of these accidents take place at home swimming pools and hot tubs.

