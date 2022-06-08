Take a hike: San Antonio tapped as one of the best cities for hiking

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is not just a culturally diverse city it’s also filled with a number of different landscapes that are great for exploring.

The city ranked No. 36 on the list of best cities for hiking in a study from Lawn Starter.

“While anyone can set out on a trail, hiking can be more complicated than you might expect,” the study states.

For novice hikers, proper shoes are a must before hitting the trail.

“Hiking is more than walking – rougher terrain, inclines and declines, and loose soil or gravel all introduce new challenges beyond simply walking through the neighborhood,” said Professor of Public Health at SUNY Upstate University Christopher Morley. “Start slowly, and find someplace that is a) easier to traverse for a beginner, and b) aesthetically beautiful.”

From the River Walk trails to the Hill Country, there is no shortage of beautiful trails around San Antonio.

Ad

AllTrails.com has photos and locations of local trails all over the world, including many in San Antonio and the surrounding area.

If you’re looking to take a hike, here are some options you might consider:

Hillview Nature Trail Loop - This 2.9-mile loop trail is located within Eisenhower Park on the far North Side of San Antonio and takes an average of one hour and 21 minutes to complete. This trail is dog friendly and popular with locals.

Main Loop and Juniper Trail - This 2.7-mile loop is located within Friedrich Wilderness Park near I-10 and Loop 1604 on the city’s Northwest Side and takes an average of one hour and 18 minutes to complete. Dogs are not allowed on this trail but it’s popular for trail running so you’ll likely run into other people.

Ad

McAllister Park Loop - This 2.4-mile loop trail is located within McAllister Park off Jones Maltsberger on the city’s North Side and takes an hour, on average, to complete. Dogs are allowed. This trail is specifically noted as being wheelchair friendly.

Bosque, Vern Del, Juniper Ridge and Main Trails Loop - This 2.6-mile loop trail is located within Friedrich Wilderness Park and takes an average of one hour and 17 minutes to complete. This trail does not allow dogs.

El Camino and Rio Medina Loop Trail - This 2-mile loop trail takes an average of 52 minutes to complete and is open year-round, but May through September are listed as the best times to visit. Dogs are allowed. The trail is located within Medina River Natural Area in far south San Antonio.

Ad

Cedar Flats Trail - This 1.9-mile trail is located within Eisenhower Park and takes an average of 53 minutes to complete. It’s considered an easy route and dogs are allowed.

Yucca and Hillview Nature Trail Loop North - This 2.5-mile loop trail is located within Eisenhower Park and takes an average of one hour and 12 minutes to complete. Dogs are allowed.

Wilderness and Wildlife Trails - This 1.4-mile loop trail is located within Brackenridge Park, north of downtown San Antonio, and has the shortest average completion time at just 35 minutes. Dogs are allowed.

Ad

Morningstar Boardwalk - This 1.9-mile trail takes an average of 47 minutes to complete and is located right outside Lady Bird Johnson Park on the city’s North Side. It’s a boardwalk-style trail as the name suggests. Dogs are not allowed.

Related: