Trails around San Antonio that are great for mental health

SAN ANTONIO – With the world feeling particularly heavy these days, we’ve rounded up a list of the top trails to promote mental health.

AllTrails.com has photos and locations of local trails all over the world and has curated a list of San Antonio-area trails that are suited for improving your wellbeing.

Suzanne Bartlett-Hackenmiller, a doctor and the chief medical advisor for AllTrails, said “hiking/walking is not only super accessible, but you can also make whatever you want of it. Some people want to go on all-day adventure hikes, and some want to do a two-mile urban hike with their kids. The routes are different, but both options let you connect with nature, benefitting both your physical and mental health.”

“I recommend taking a short walk at least once a day as part of a daily ritual,” said Bartlett-Hackenmiller. “Whether you’re in a city or in a rural area, there is always a new place to go that can open your eyes to things you haven’t seen before.”

Ad

Here’s the latest weather forecast if you’re planning on a walk.

Here are 10 trails to explore in the San Antonio area that are great for mental health:

Bosque, Vern Del, Juniper Ridge and Main Trails Loop - This 2.6-mile loop trail is located within Friedrich Wilderness Park near I-10 and Loop 1604 on the city’s Northwest Side and takes an average of one hour and 17 minutes to complete. This trail does not allow dogs and is subject to weather closures.

Bosque, Vern Del, Juniper Ridge and Main Trails Loop (AllTrails.com)

Cedar Flats Trail - This partially paved trail is 1.9-miles long and takes just under an hour to complete. It’s located within Eisenhower Park on the far North Side of San Antonio and is dog-friendly.

Ad

Crownridge Canyon Bear Grass Trail - This 1.8-mile loop trail is located within Crownridge Canyon Park near I-10 and Camp Bullis Road. It takes an average of 50 minutes to complete and is kid-friendly.

Government Canyon Wildcat Canyon Trail - This 5.4-mile trail takes an average 2 hours and 23 minutes to complete and is located within Government Canyon State Natural Area in Northwest San Antonio. Entry fees for the state park are $6 per person for anyone age 13 and up.

Ad

Japanese Tea Garden - This trail is the shortest on the list at just over a quarter mile and takes an average of eight minutes to complete. It’s located within Brackenridge Park near Highway 281 and St. Mary’s Street, near the San Antonio Zoo. People suggest going during the spring and summer months to see the most foliage.

Japanese Tea Gardens (AllTrails.com)

O.P. Schnabel Park Outer Loop - This trail is 4.7-miles long and takes an average of two hours to complete. It’s located within O. P. Schnabel Park off Bandera Road on the city’s West Side. The trail is dog friendly.

Ad

O.P. Schnabel Park Outer Loop (AllTrails.com)

Recharge and Far Reaches Trails to Sendero Balcones Loop - This trail is 7-miles long and also located within Government Canyon State Natural Area. It takes a little over three hours to complete, on average, and entry fees are required for anyone age 13 and up.

Salado Greenway - This 6-mile trail is located within Phil Hardberger Park near Wurzbach Parkway and Blanco Road and takes an average of two and a half hours to complete. It’s stroller-friendly and also a good option for people with wheelchairs.

Wildcat Canyon and Far Reaches Loop Trail - This 6.8-mile loop trail is considered moderately challenging. It’s located within Government Canyon State Natural Area and takes an average of three hours to complete. Entry fees for the state park are $6 per person for anyone age 13 and up.

Ad

Wildcat Canyon to Sendero Balcones Loop Trail - This 5.1-mile loop trail is also located within Government Canyon and takes an average of 2 hours and 18 minutes to complete. Dogs are not allowed but the trail is great for bird watching. Entry fees for the state park are $6 per person for anyone age 13 and up.

Wildcat Canyon to Sendero Balcones Loop Trail (AllTrails.com)

Related: