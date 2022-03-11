Family-friendly trails you can explore around San Antonio for free

SAN ANTONIO – It’s spring break time for many school districts in the area and a great opportunity to go exploring.

AllTrails.com has photos and locations of local trails all over the world and has curated a list of San Antonio-area trails that are well suited for families.

Here’s the latest weather forecast if you’re thinking about heading out.

Here are 10 trails to explore in the San Antonio area that are great for families:

Hillview Nature Trail Loop - This 2.9-mile loop trail is located within Eisenhower Park on the far North Side of San Antonio and takes an average of one hour and 21 minutes to complete. This trail is dog friendly and popular with locals.

Hillview Nature Trail (AllTrails.com)

Main Loop and Juniper Trail - This 2.7-mile loop is located within Friedrich Wilderness Park near I-10 and Loop 1604 on the city’s Northwest Side and takes an average of one hour and 18 minutes to complete. Dogs are not allowed on this trail but it’s popular for trail running so you’ll likely run into other people.

McAllister Park Loop - This 2.4-mile loop trail is located within McAllister Park off Jones Maltsberger on the city’s North Side and takes an hour, on average, to complete. Dogs are allowed. This trail is specifically noted as being wheelchair friendly.

Bosque, Vern Del, Juniper Ridge and Main Trails Loop - This 2.6-mile loop trail is located within Friedrich Wilderness Park and takes an average of one hour and 17 minutes to complete. This trail does not allow dogs.

Bosque, Vern Del, Juniper Ridge and Main Trails Loop (AllTrails.com)

El Camino and Rio Medina Loop Trail - This 2-mile loop trail takes an average of 52 minutes to complete and is open year-round, but May through September are listed as the best times to visit. Dogs are allowed. The trail is located within Medina River Natural Area in far South San Antonio.

Cedar Flats Trail - This 1.9-mile trail is located within Eisenhower Park and takes an average of 53 minutes to complete. It’s considered an easy route and dogs are allowed.

Yucca and Hillview Nature Trail Loop North - This 2.5-mile loop trail is located within Eisenhower Park and takes an average of one hour and 12 minutes to complete. Dogs are allowed.

Yucca and Hillview Nature Trail Loop North (AllTrails.com)

Savannah Trail Loop - This 2.3-mile loop trail is located within Government Canyon State Natural Area in Northwest San Antonio and takes an average 58 minutes to complete. Dogs are welcome.

Wilderness and Wildlife Trails - This 1.4-mile loop trail is located within Brackenridge Park, north of downtown San Antonio, and has the shortest average completion time at just 35 minutes. Dogs are allowed.

Morningstar Boardwalk - This 1.9-mile trail takes an average of 47 minutes to complete and is located right outside Lady Bird Johnson Park on the city’s North Side. It’s a boardwalk-style trail as the name suggests. Dogs are not allowed.

Morningstar Boardwalk (AllTrails.com)

