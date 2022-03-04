City splash pads open this weekend in San Antonio

There are several free splash pads around San Antonio at local parks.

SAN ANTONIO – Dust off those swimsuits, the San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department will open its splash pads on Saturday.

The city’s five splash pads will open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“With Spring Break around the corner, it’s a great time to open the City’s splash pads for families and visitors to enjoy,” said Homer Garcia III, Director of Parks and Recreation in a press release.

The following splash pads will be open and free to the public:

The city’s outdoor pools don’t open until May or June.

Before you make outdoor plans, be sure to download the KSAT Weather Authority app for Apple or Android and allow notifications for updates - including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

Ad

San Antonio's city splash pads will open for the 2022 season on Saturday, March 5. (KSAT)

Also on KSAT: