City splash pads open this weekend in San Antonio

The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department’s 2022 splash pad season starts March 5

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

There are several free splash pads around San Antonio at local parks. (City of San Antonio, City of San Antonio 2021)

SAN ANTONIO – Dust off those swimsuits, the San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department will open its splash pads on Saturday.

The city’s five splash pads will open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“With Spring Break around the corner, it’s a great time to open the City’s splash pads for families and visitors to enjoy,” said Homer Garcia III, Director of Parks and Recreation in a press release.

The following splash pads will be open and free to the public:

The city’s outdoor pools don’t open until May or June.

San Antonio's city splash pads will open for the 2022 season on Saturday, March 5. (KSAT)

