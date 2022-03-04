Major change in traffic flow planned for San Antonio Zoo during spring break 2022

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re planning on heading to the San Antonio Zoo for spring break, there is a traffic plan to be aware of.

The City of San Antonio and the zoo have developed a one-way loop to ease traffic and access.

Tuleta Drive from Alamo Stadium to North St. Mary’s Street, and St. Mary’s from the zoo entrance to Mulberry Avenue will be one way. Stadium Drive from Mulberry Avenue to Devine Road will also be one way.

The temporary road rules will be in place daily from Saturday, March 5 until Sunday, March 20, from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The times are subject to change depending on traffic flow and weather.

The zoo will be open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily during that time frame. For more information, click here.

