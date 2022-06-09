100º

2 Uvalde school shooting victims remain in San Antonio hospital, University Health says

Woman, child remain hospitalized at University Hospital

Reggie Daniels pays his respects a memorial at Robb Elementary School, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas, created to honor the victims killed in the recent school shooting. Two teachers and 19 students were killed in the mass shooting. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – Two people who were wounded in the Uvalde school mass shooting are still being treated at a San Antonio hospital.

On Thursday afternoon, University Health said a 66-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl remain at University Hospital.

The woman is in good condition and the girl is in serious condition, officials said.

Funerals continued this week for the 19 students and two teachers who died in the massacre at Robb Elementary School on May 24. Seventeen others were injured.

