Watch: Uvalde CISD superintendent gives update on school safety, counseling

UVALDE, Texas – The superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District will speak Thursday about new protocols following last month’s shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Last week, Dr. Hal Harrell said students and staff will not return to the campus in the fall but did not specify where the children would attend or whether Robb Elementary School would be razed.

During Thursday’s 9 a.m. press conference, Harrell is expected to speak about grade-level alignment, safety and security, counseling and other district updates.

District officials said the briefing would not include information about the investigation into the shooting or any personnel matters.

School board members called a special meeting last Friday in the wake of the shooting but took no action against the district’s embattled police chief, Pete Arredondo. The police chief was also a no-show at a City Council meeting in Uvalde on Tuesday.

Many residents had called on Arredondo to quit or be fired after news that the gunman was inside the school for roughly 80 minutes before law enforcement shot him.

On Wednesday, victims and parents from Robb Elementary School along with Uvalde’s only pediatrician testified before Congress about the issue of gun violence in America.

On Thursday, a Texas House Committee will hold a hearing on the Robb Elementary School shooting investigation.

