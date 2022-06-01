Students, teachers ‘will not return’ to Robb Elementary School following shooting, superintendent says

FILE - Crime scene tape surrounds Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022. When the gunman arrived at the school, he hopped its fence and easily entered through an unlocked back door, police said. He holed himself up in a fourth-grade classroom where he killed the children and teachers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Students and staff will not return to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, the campus where an 18-year-old man opened fire and killed 21 people last Tuesday, the superintendent says.

In a letter issued Wednesday by Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell, he said that the campus will not host classes in the next school year, but he did not specify if the school will be razed.

He also did not specify where the school’s nearly 600 students will attend class.

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, previously told KSAT that the federal government may tear down the school.

The Democratic senator, who represents Uvalde, said that President Joe Biden told him that “we’re going to look to raze that school and build a new one.”

Harrell added that counseling and support will still be provided to students and staff “for the foreseeable future.”

A portion of the letter reads:

We know there are questions about where we go from here, and I want to share what we know. First and foremost, we are going to continue to provide counseling and support to our families and staff for the foreseeable future. We know that our lives will never be the same, but we also know that we will join together to honor the lives we lost and build a stronger Uvalde for those who remain. Students and staff will not be returning to the Robb Elementary campus. We are working through plans on how to serve students on other campuses and will provide that information as soon as it is finalized. We are also working with agencies to help us identify improvements on all UCISD campuses.

Funerals for the 19 students and two teachers killed in the massacre started on Tuesday as authorities investigated the police response time to the deadliest mass shooting in nearly a decade.

State officials have said 19 police officers waited outside the classroom where a gunman opened fire, despite repeated pleas from children calling 911 for help.

In the letter, Harrell said that UCISD will “continue to work with law enforcement who are investigating the event.”

He did not release further information about the response, citing an ongoing investigation.

UCISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo said that he’s speaking with investigators “every day” despite claims from the Texas Department of Public Safety that he’s stopped communicating.

