Congress to hear from Robb Elementary student who covered self in classmate’s blood, parents of slain student, Uvalde’s only pediatrician

A boy walks along a memorial outside Robb Elementary School created to honor the victims killed in last week's school shooting, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Congress on Wednesday morning will hear from an 11-year-old Uvalde girl who covered herself in her classmate’s blood and played dead in order to survive the Robb Elementary mass shooting — one of several accounts in an effort to put a face on the impact of gun violence in America.

Miah Cerrillo is expected to appear in front of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform during a hearing that starts at 9 a.m.

Miah Cerrillo is expected to appear in front of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform during a hearing that starts at 9 a.m.

Miah’s story

11-year-old Miah Cerrillo spoke with CNN producer Nora Neus and said a gunman shot her teachers and friends inside a classroom at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. (CNN Newsource)

Miah told CNN that her classmates were watching the movie “Lilo and Stitch” when their teachers, Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia, realized there was a gunman in the school.

One of the teachers tried to lock the door, but the gunman was already standing there and shot the window of the door before entering, she said.

Miah said he told the teacher “goodnight” before killing her. He then opened fire in the classroom and went to the adjoining classroom, where he again opened fire, she said.

Miah saw one of her friends dead and full of blood, so Miah dipped her hands in the blood and covered herself, she told CNN.

She said she waited for what felt like three hours. The gunman was inside the classrooms for roughly 80 minutes, and in that time he killed 19 students, Mireles and Garcia.

Father of slain student is a Uvalde deputy

Uvalde County Sheriff’s Deputy Felix Rubio and his wife, Kimberly, hold an image of their daughter, 10-year-old Alexandria “Lexi." (ABC News)

Also expected to testify on Wednesday are Uvalde County Sheriff’s deputy Felix Rubio and his wife, Kimberly, who lost their daughter, 10-year-old Alexandria “Lexi” in the shooting.

In an interview with ABC News, the couple said they did not want to meet with Gov. Greg Abbott because it would be against Lexi’s wishes, but said they will advocate for stricter gun laws.

Felix Rubio said regular people “don’t need” high-capacity weapons like the AR-15-style rifle that the gunman used on May 24.

“And this is not because of what happened with our child. We have always, always had this opinion. It’s really not very fair,” Kimberly Rubio said. “No one should go what we’re going through.”

Undated family photo of Lexi Rubio, who was killed in Tuesday's shooting in Uvalde, Texas. (Courtesy: Felix and Kimberly Rubio)

Uvalde’s only pediatrician

Dr. Roy Guerrero, Uvalde’s only pediatrician, is also expected to testify.

He treated eight children that tragic day. Four of them are his regular patients. Five other patients of his were among the students killed.

“The most horrible part, I guess, was just seeing parents I knew outside screaming, asking me to look for their kids. You never really get that out of your head,” he told Today.

Other mass shooting victims will testify

The committee said the testimonies will take place either in person or virtually. It will also hear from parents of victims and survivors of the mass shooting in Buffalo, which happened less than two weeks before the Uvalde massacre.

In that racist attack against Black shoppers, the shooter used an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle to kill 10 people and seriously injure three.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., the chairwoman of the Oversight Committee, said the hearing will examine the human impact of gun violence and the urgency for lawmakers to enact gun control legislation.

“It is my hope that all my colleagues will listen with an open heart as gun violence survivors and loved ones recount one of the darkest days of their lives,” Maloney said in a statement. “This hearing is ultimately about saving lives, and I hope it will galvanize my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass legislation to do just that.”

The Oversight Committee has launched an investigation into five leading manufacturers of the semi-automatic weapons used in both recent shootings. The committee, controlled by a Democratic majority, is no stranger to examining gun violence in America. But the recent spate of killings has reached a boiling point on Capitol Hill and around the country.

