Group of Latino lawmakers demand DPS provide Spanish-language information on Uvalde school shooting

SAN ANTONIO – U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro of San Antonio and four other Latino members of Congress sent a letter Friday to Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw requesting all information regarding the Uvalde school shooting be provided in Spanish as well as English.

According to an article on Axios.com, DPS officials have not provided information in Spanish during news conferences despite pleas from Spanish-language TV reporters.

In the letter, the lawmakers said since more than 81% of residents in Uvalde are Latino and 55% of residents speak Spanish at home, information in their native language is necessary.

“It is unconscionable that public safety officials are neglecting to provide critical information in Spanish to a predominately Spanish-speaking community. Initial claims and narratives are inconsistent, and these inconsistencies make it more crucial that accurate information is provided to all community members in their preferred language in a timely manner. As investigations continue, all Uvalde residents deserve to know the full details of this horrifying tragedy,” the letter said.

Castro added, “Uvalde’s Mexican American identity is a fundamental part of the story of this tragedy. As the community grapples with the aftermath of the shooting, Texas authorities must put their needs at the center of our state’s response. The Texas Department of Public Safety’s refusal to provide bilingual information on their investigation is insulting and wrong. I urge DPS to do the right thing and ensure that all updates are provided in both English and Spanish going forward.”

The other lawmakers who wrote the letter are Veronica Escobar, of El Paso, Raúl M. Grijalva, of Arizona, Norma Torres, of California, Jesús “Chuy” García, of Illinois.

You can read the letter in its entirety below:

