San Antonio Missions will wear Uvalde jerseys to raise money for Robb Elementary memorial fund

The San Antonio Missions will represent the community of Uvalde during a game against the Amarillo Sod Poodles next week.

The team announced that its players will wear replica Uvalde Coyote baseball jerseys on Thursday in honor of the 19 students and two teachers killed in the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School.

People who attend the game can bid on the players’ jerseys during and after the game. Money raised will be donated to the Robb School Memorial Fund, according to a news release.

The auction will stop 15 minutes after the game’s final out.

“Uvalde has special meaning for the Missions. Wolff Stadium has hosted numerous group outings and even Coyote Baseball playoff games,” Missions President Burl Yarbrough said in the release. “Anything we as an organization can do in this awful situation to help provide for the Uvalde community, we are honored to do so.”

The team said that Wilson Sporting Goods produced the jerseys in two weeks.

In the release, Uvalde CISD Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell thanked the organization for their support.

“We are heartbroken at the innocent lives lost. The Uvalde CISD Administration, staff, and families will forever be thankful for the generous support of the community and nation,” he said. “We believe in ourselves, pray for a brighter future, and together we are #Uvaldestrong.”

To donate to the Robb School Memorial Fund at First State Bank, click here. To buy tickets to Thursday’s game, click here.

