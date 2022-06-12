Great Graduates: Adam Montemayor, Texas A&M San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Texas A&M San Antonio became a standalone university in the fall of 2009 and since then, it has grown dramatically.

Adam Montemayor is a Texas A&M SA grad who helped build and shape the school.

“I, as a tour guide on campus, I primarily want to expose that you are always welcome. We are all nice here. We are very caring,” Adam said.

Adam and the school have grown since his first day on campus.

“Now we are actually in intercollegiate sports and men and women’s soccer, men’s golf and women’s softball,” Adam said.

On top of being a tour guide to welcome future students, Adam was one of the leaders on campus who left his mark.

“Make some changes positively for the better of the university. And so, over the past couple of years, those changes that I’ve advocated for have definitely been put into effect,” Adam said.

Adam used his voice and leadership to help raise the issue of sports and bring it to Texas A&M SA.

“What I and my other fellow colleagues were wanting was sports. Sports is a very demanding thing that everyone is wanting. So some colleagues of mine, we went ahead and advocated for bringing on our first intramural or not intramural intercollegiate sports to campus,” Adam said.

“Adam has made tremendous strides. His perseverance has been amazing to watch,” Linda Montemayor said.

And Adam’s journey was not easy – when he graduated, he was still taking speech therapy.

“So Adam was seen by military doctors since he was five. And when he turned 12, they started with the braces just to start the process. And when he was in ROTC, in high school, they ended up having to break his jaw in order to go ahead and accommodate his mouth, his jaw, so that he could speak,” Linda Montemayor said.

It is so amazing how he went from speech therapy to becoming a campus speaker.

“Oh, yeah. Well, you know, he’s also, he’s he plays the trombone,” Linda Montemayor said.

Adam is a star on and off-campus and is now ready for the next step.

“I am seeking on applying to government jobs in the field of I.T,” Adam said.