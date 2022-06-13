Senate and House gun reform talks on display after agreement reached

SAN ANTONIO – A moderate gun reform agreement was reached by a bipartisan group in the Senate. It sets the legislative framework to address gun violence in the U.S.

Just 19 days after 21 people, including 19 children, were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, there’s hope for bipartisan gun reform legislation in the Senate.

President Joe Biden tweeted just hours after the announcement came on Sunday, writing, “It does not do everything that I think is needed, but it reflects important steps in the right direction.”

I want to thank Senator Chris Murphy and the bipartisan group for their gun safety proposal. It does not do everything that I think is needed, but it reflects important steps in the right direction.



With bipartisan support, there are no excuses for delay. Let’s get this done. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 12, 2022

Senator Chris Coons, a Democrat from Delaware, said, “Republican senators Tillis and Cornyn were critical to the negotiations here. There’s been a core group negotiating for some time since the horrific shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo.”

The agreement includes “red flag” provisions in which the government provides resources for states to create and administer laws that keep weapons from people the court has determined to be dangerous.

It also allows for increased background checks for individuals purchasing firearms under the age of 21 and cracks down on straw purchases and gun trafficking.

Senator John Cornyn was challenged on Twitter, with one user asking if this would have helped in Uvalde.

Cornyn seemed to be hopeful it would have.

Enhanced background check of juvenile court, police, and mental health records likely would have disclosed what everyone in the community knew. The shooter was a ticking time bomb. https://t.co/q1EPPWLmxw — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) June 12, 2022

The agreement has a heavy focus on mental health, providing telehealth options for youth and their families, and expanding mental health resources in schools.

With 10 Senate Republicans backing this agreement, it is expected to surpass the 60 votes needed to bypass a Senate filibuster.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the House passed what’s being called some of the most restrictive gun control measures in years.

The “Protect Our Kids Act” would raise the age limit to buy semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21 and ban high-capacity magazines.

“The Second Amendment is here. It is not going anywhere. It is in concrete. But we have the right to put in responsible gun laws, gun safety laws,” Sheila Jackson Lee, the 18th District of Texas representative said.

“Republicans have bet there’s not a single bill that has passed of any kind because of their obstruction. So the question should be put to them, not to us,” Gerry Connolly, the 11th District of Virginia representative said.

The House’s “Protect Our Kids Act” is not expected to pass in the Senate.

The Senate agreement also includes a framework to harden security at schools.

There is hopeful optimism among the Senators that are a part of this agreement it’ll be turned into legislation and passed before July.

