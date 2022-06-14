78º

Woman found dead after North Side house fire, SAFD says

Fire was called in just after 4 a.m. in 100 block of Rilla Vista Dr

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Rilla Vista Drive house fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are combing through a North Side home where they say a woman died overnight.

The fire happened just after 4 a.m. at a home in the 100 Rilla Vista Drive, not far from San Pedro Avenue and Jackson Keller Road.

A neighbor said she was heading to work when she first noticed the fire and called 911. Firefighters rushed to save a woman but were unable to do so.

Fire officials say the fire appears to have started in the back portion of the house. A dog and cat were also killed. The fire was caused by a portable A/C unit that was plugged into an extension cord and stretched under a bed, firefighters said.

At this time, it is not exactly certain how the woman died. They say it is likely fire related, but can’t confirm until the investigation is complete. The woman was the only person in the house, fire officials said.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 14 units answered the call.

The name of the woman killed has not been released.

