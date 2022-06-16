Another student from Uvalde massacre will be laid to rest Thursday

A funeral service will be held for 11-year-old Layla Salazar on Thursday in Uvalde.

Layla was one of the victims of the Uvalde elementary school massacre that claimed the lives of 18 other students and two teachers.

Funeral services for Layla will take place at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery where many other victims of the shooting have also been laid to rest.

Layla’s obituary states that she loved singing, dancing and the Dallas Cowboys.

“She would sing with her father every morning heading to school and again on her way home with her mother. Layla was a smart witted and rambunctious child,” according to her obituary. “She was always cheerful and respectful of her elders and would be the first to greet and assist family guest and friends.”

Vincent Salazar holds up a framed photograph of his daughter, Layla Salazar at his home in Uvalde, Texas Thursday, May 26, 2022. Layla Salazar was one of the 19 children and their two teachers who were gunned down behind a barricaded door at Robb Elementary School. Each morning as he drove her to school in his pickup, Salazar would play "Sweet Child O' Mine," by Guns N' Roses and they'd sing along, he said. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

