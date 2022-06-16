Another student from Uvalde massacre will be laid to rest Thursday

UVALDE, Texas – A funeral service will be held for 11-year-old Layla Salazar on Thursday in Uvalde.
Layla was one of the victims of the Uvalde elementary school massacre that claimed the lives of 18 other students and two teachers.
Funeral services for Layla will take place at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery where many other victims of the shooting have also been laid to rest.
Layla’s obituary states that she loved singing, dancing and the Dallas Cowboys.
“She would sing with her father every morning heading to school and again on her way home with her mother. Layla was a smart witted and rambunctious child,” according to her obituary. “She was always cheerful and respectful of her elders and would be the first to greet and assist family guest and friends.”
