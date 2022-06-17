Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for beating death of his mother

Michael Curbow pleaded guilty to murder in the beating death of his 76-year-old mother.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his mother.

Michael Wayne Curbow agreed to a plea deal last month for the 2020 beating death of his 75-year-old mother during an argument.

Curbow’s mother called San Antonio police around 7 p.m. on Jan. 29 and asked for help kicking Curbow out of her apartment in the 1100 block of Babcock Road.

However, by the time police arrived at the apartment, Curbow had already left.

Police received a second phone call around 11 p.m. from a friend of Curbow who requested a welfare check for Curbow’s mother. Officers who arrived at the apartment found the woman deceased.

At the time of the incident, neighbors told police they saw the mother and son arguing often but described the woman as a “sweet lady.”

Curbow was arrested the following day.

He must serve half of his 35-year sentence before he is eligible for parole.

