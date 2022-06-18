Man arrested for stalking ex-girlfriend, following her around town in vehicle, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after San Antonio police say he harassed his ex-girlfriend by phone and followed her vehicle around town after she refused to get back together with him.

Online court records show Ray Williams, 51, was arrested June 17 and is charged with stalking after an incident involving his ex-girlfriend on May 16.

Police said the pair had been broken up for several months, but Williams wanted to get back together. Although his ex-girlfriend had made it clear that she wanted to stay separated, Williams’ efforts to reunite continued.

He repeatedly called her from a blocked number and police said he took it a step further and followed her vehicle around town while she was out and about.

His ex-girlfriend pulled her vehicle into an H-E-B parking lot and Williams followed, according to an affidavit. She later left H-E-B and went to a Walmart store, with Williams still close behind.

She parked her vehicle at Walmart and police said Williams pulled up and parked his vehicle right in front of her. That’s when his ex-girlfriend stayed in her vehicle, drove away and notified police.

Authorities said other complaints have been filed against Williams from his ex-girlfriend, after he previously threatened to kill her, kick down her door and burn down her apartment.

He also had a previous charge of assault bodily injury and a prior conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to an affidavit.

