Man shot, killed at apartment complex on NE Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was shot and killed at an apartment complex on the city’s Northeast Side early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 1 am. to the Nexus Urban Living apartments in the 6800 block of Glendora Avenue, not far from Loop 410 and Eisenhauer Road after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find the man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a neighbor heard the gunshot and called 911, after they walked by an open door and saw the man on the ground.

SAPD said they have no suspect or suspects at this time. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.